Suspect Arrested For DUI & Drug Possession After Chase With Fayette Police

PRESS RELEASE – On April 14, 2025, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Fayette Police Department observed a vehicle traveling eastbound at 57 mph through the intersection of Main and Fayette Street. With this area being a posted 25 mph zone, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the officers and led them on a three-mile pursuit reaching speeds of almost 90 mph.

The officers were able to safely stop the vehicle near the intersection of US-20 and County Rd. 21, where the driver was taken into custody for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Failure to Comply with a Lawful Order or Signal of a Peace Officer.

A subsequent search of the vehicle produced Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and will result in additional charges.