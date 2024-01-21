Popular Defiance County Christmas Drive Thru To Cease

(PRESS RELEASE)

Defiance County Fair Board,

This letter is to serve as notice that The Christmas Cruise Thru is respectfully declining the fair board‘s contract offer for 2024.

In part this is due to the Fair Board’s significant price increase of more than 71% and a significant loss of services as compared to our previous contracts. As such we would not be able to provide the same level of family entertainment that visitors and the community expect to enjoy.

Leaving the fairgrounds and our home for the last eleven years is a disappointment to us, we wish you well and hope the fairgrounds prosper.

Per our current contract all items belonging to the Christmas Cruise Thru will be removed from the Defiance County Fairgrounds by April 1, 2024.