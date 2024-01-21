Melissa Rupp (1976 – 2024)

(Greeter At Sauder Village & Special Grounds Coffee)

Melissa Jean Rupp, age 47, of Wauseon, passed away on January 18, 2024, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Melissa worked as a greeter at Sauder Village and at Special Grounds Coffee.

Melissa was born on May 18, 1976, in Napoleon, to Anthony and Carla (Lampe) Rupp. She was a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon. Melissa loved to color and make greeting cards.

She served on committees with the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She loved movies, music, and shopping. Melissa was a faithful follower of Christ, and often used her musical talents singing for the worship team at the churches she attended.

Melissa is survived by her parents, Anthony, and Carla Rupp of Archbold; twin sister, Rebecca (Michael) Anderson of Fort Wayne; and brother, Tyler (Aubrey) Rupp of Johnston, Iowa. She is also survived by her nephew, Parker; niece, Calli; and nephew, Ayden.

Visitation for Melissa will take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 3pm to 7pm at the Archbold Evangelical Church. A memorial service for Melissa will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, at 11am, with Pastor Lance Wyse officiating. Burial will be private at the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Haven Heights Baptist Church, Bryan Lifesource Church of the Nazarene, or Archbold Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Rupp family.