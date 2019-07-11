Posh Pallet Boutique Opens On Swanton’s Main Street

(PHOTO PROVIDED)

The Posh Pallet Boutique was originally created as Tara’s Posh Pallets in the fall of 2014. Locally owned and Operated by Tara Shaver, a local Swanton, OH, wife, mom of four, and a nurse. Crafting has always been something Tara has enjoyed doing simply as a hobby. Turning creativity into a business has been an unexpected blessing for her family.

Thanks to a stack of pallets and eight weeks of unpaid maternity leave from her nursing job. With a family of now six, Tara was trying to find a way to help keep her family’s heads above water. Thanks to her husband Matt’s beautiful craftsmanship and building talents to help bring her ideas and designs into a beautiful custom piece, Posh Pallet became much more than just a hobby.

Nearly five years later, The Posh Pallet Boutique, continues to grow as a small family owned and operated business with a new store front located at: 110 N. Main St., in Swanton, OH. With the addition of their store manager, Shannon Heilman, to the Posh Pallet family, the new store front not only provides all of the original pieces but there are many new handmade products and furnishings, including additional products created by local small businesses in the NWO area available for their customers. It’s their way to bring more support and awareness to other local small businesses and to their local communities.

The Posh Pallet Boutique, has so much to offer their customers. From custom and personalized home decor, hand crafted furnishings, fun and fashionable spirit wear designs and apparel, as well as fun light-humored creations from cups, to koozies, to onesies and beyond.

Stop in and let them know what they can create for you or a special gift. They want to personally show their appreciation to all their customers for supporting their local family owned and operated, small business. Without you Posh Pallets would never have become what they are today.

