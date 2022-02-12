Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Williams County Ag Society

Facebook

Power in the Purse kicked off 2022 by selecting Williams County Ag Society to receive their first quarter donation.

This contribution will help to replace the water damaged ceiling and install LED lighting in the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds.

The 4-H program provides area youth with the opportunity to “learn by doing” through 200 available 4-H projects and builds their self-confidence and leadership skills.

The building is used during the fair to showcase projects and for events throughout the year.

Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Pam Goll, President of Senior Fairboard, Donna Missler, 4-H Volunteer and PIP member, and Stacey Perry, Auxiliary Director of Senior Fairboard/4-H Supporter and PIP member.

Since 2016, Power in the Purse has given over $152,000 to area nonprofits. All women in William County are encouraged to join PIP by contacting Jody Freeman at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156.