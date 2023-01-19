Proceeds From Fayette-Wauseon Foundation Game Donated To Lions Club

GAME PROCEEDS … On Friday, November 11, Fayette High School and Wauseon High School held an OHSAA sponsored Foundation Basketball Game involving the varsity girls and varsity boys teams from both schools. Revenue generated from the games allowed the two schools to be able to donate $1,732.00 to the Lions Club to go toward the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Pictured making the donation are Kortney Kessler, Fayette High School Athletic Director, Mark Eddings, Wauseon Lion’s Club President, and Matt Hutchinson, Wauseon High School Athletic Director. (PHOTO PROVIDED)