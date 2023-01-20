Swanton’s American Family Insurance Celebrates New Ownership

RIBBON CUTTING … Owner Jim Trampevski cuts the ribbon for The American Family Insurance Company located in Swanton. Trampevski is joined by Mayor Neil Toeppe, friends, family and employees. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The American Family Insurance Agency, located at 136 North Main Street, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 18th.

The ribbon cutting was held with the Swanton Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the company and its new owner.

Owner Jim Trampevski took over ownership of the company at the beginning of this year and has plans to bring great service to the community.

Mr. Trampevski is no stranger to helping people find what it is that they want.

He has worked in real estate for some time now, and before that worked in marketing for fortune 500 companies.

During that time, he was able to obtain his Executive Management MBA and moved on to start his own business.

Trampevski explained that he is driven and wants to help make the community a better place.

“It all goes back to my kids. Becoming a dad really changes you. I was really good at real estate, and I loved it.”

“I found through practicing in real estate I can love the community through being of service to everyone in it.”

“It has profoundly changed my life. It has made me happy and vibrant. I want to get up every day and tackle the world. “

“As for insurance, I already know a lot about houses, so why not continue into that and help people that way. My goal, purpose and vision for this is education.”

“Through that we can help people make better decisions about their insurance, what they insure and how they protect it,” said Jim Trampevski.

American Family Insurance in Swanton offers several options for those looking to insure something.

Options such as home, auto, umbrella, life, farm, commercial, boat and RV insurance are available.

Trampevski explained that he, and everyone in the office, are excited and ready to provide service to anyone who needs it.

“We are very excited. We have been welcomed by the current clients and we are eager to continue serving them in whatever way we can.”

“I am also here for anyone else who is not yet a client. Whether they talk to me though, or their current agent, I would like to see people reach out to their agents to make sure they know what they are paying for.”

“With so many changes over the years, its bad to run around uninsured and not know it.”

“If they don’t have the time to have that conversation, come see us and we will make the time,” said Jim Trampevski.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com