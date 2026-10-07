Prosecutor Murray Announces Prison Sentences, Pleas In Defiance County Cases

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that 30-year-old Quinton J. Ringel, of Grover Hill, was sentenced to prison for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and Theft. Also sentenced to prison was 61-year-old Darin J. Dunlap, of Defiance, for the offense of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Quinton J. Ringel-age 30-Guilty pleas to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity-F2 and Theft-F5 and sentenced to a total of 4-6 years and 11 months at ODRC, 42 days jail credit, Court reserves jurisdiction over amount of restitution, costs, post-sentence investigation ordered. According to Murray, on February 13, 2026, Ringel and multiple co-defendants all in complicity participated in the theft of merchandise valued at over one thousand dollars, from businesses, in Defiance, and their conduct was part of an ongoing criminal enterprise occurring from about March 1, 2025, through March 1, 2026.

Darin J. Dunlap-age 61-Guilty plea to Failure to Register-F1 and sentenced to 3 – 4 ½ years at ODRC, costs, 81 days jail credit, post-sentence investigation ordered. According to Murray, from June 17, 2026, through June 28, 2026, Dunlap, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Defiance County SORN office, and Dunlap has prior convictions of Gross Sexual Imposition and Rape.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Kimber R. Swain-age 32-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 10/13/26 @ 1:15 p.m.

Nicole M. Dodson-age 29-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 10/26/26 @ 9:15 a.m.

Perry T. Fleming Jr.-age 20-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, TPO, pre-trial 11/3/26 @ 1:30 p.m.

Darin L. Conley-age 40-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 10/22/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Shane A. Pyle-age 45-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 11/3/26 @ 2:45 p.m.

Americka J. Brown-age 21-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, No Contact with Victim, Not go on Defiance College property, pre-trial 11/10/26 @ 2 p.m.

Jimmie L. Clouse-age 47-Not Guilty plea, $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 10/19/26 @ 2 p.m.

Sonya C. Austin-age 61-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 10/22/26 @ 2:45 p.m.

Elijah N. Rose-age 20-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 11/10/26 @ 1 p.m.

Chad M. Poineau-age 47-Not Guilty pleas, $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO and No Contact Order, pre-trial 11/13/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Tronice C. Hammond-age 22-Not Guilty pleas, $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO and No Contact with victim and Defiance College, pre-trial 11/5/26 @ 2 p.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Anthony D. Brown-age 37-Defendant’s Motion to Suppress w/drawn per Defendant’s request, then entered No Contest plea to Having Weapons While Under Disability-F3 and to the Specification for Forfeiture of Weapons while under Disability as charged, found Guilty, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/24/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Thomas J. Miller-age 45-Guilty plea to Failure to Register-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/30/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Forest J. Hurley-age 39-Guilty pleas to Importuning-F3 and Two Counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles-F4’s, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/24/26 @ 2 p.m.

Cierra M. Jaquillard-age 27-Guilty pleas to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide-F2 and Endangering Children-M1, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/30/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

William D. Ebersole-age 61-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 and sentenced to 9 months at ODRC, 240 days jail credit, costs. (On January 27, 2026, on Ottawa Ave., in Defiance, Ebersole was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

Alejandro J. Acevedo-age 28-No Contest plea to Violating a Protection Order-F5, found Guilty and sentenced to 3 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis or cannabis products, attend and successfully complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green (held at CCNO pending admission), costs. (On September 5, 2021, Acevedo violated the terms of an active protection order against him, by contacting or attempting to contact the protected party named in the order. Acevedo also has a prior conviction for Violating a Protection Order, which elevated the level of this offense to a Felony.)

Alejandro J. Acevedo-age 28-No Contest pleas to Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present-F4 and Aggravated Assault-F4, found Guilty and sentenced to 3 years CCS with 36 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis or cannabis products, attend and successfully complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green (held at CCNO pending admission), costs. (On October 11, 2021, Acevedo trespassed in a residence on Dakota Place, in Defiance, and caused physical harm to an individual inside the residence.)

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Sara J. Campbell-age 25-Sentenced for Attempted Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity-F3 and Theft-F5 to 2 years CCS with 47 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis products, Court reserves jurisdiction over amount of restitution, costs. (On February 13, 2026, Campbell and multiple co-defendants participated in the theft of merchandise valued at over one thousand dollars, from businesses, in Defiance.)

Alessandro X.C. Garza-age 24-Sentenced for Six Counts of Vandalism-F5’s to 54 months at ODRC, pay $9,044.76 in restitution jointly and severally w/co-defendant, costs, collection of costs stayed until defendant is released from prison. (On December 11, 2025, February 5, 2026, February 9, 2026, and March 22, 2026, Garza and a co-defendant caused serious physical harm to property in various locations in Defiance County. Also, the property damaged was either owned by a governmental entity or the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was one thousand dollars or more.)

Andrew M. Coble-age 33-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/use/possess cannabis or cannabis products, attend and successfully complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green (held at CCNO pending admission), costs. (On April 15, 2026, at a residence on S. Harrison St., in Defiance, Coble was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

DISMISSED:

Rodney Scott McFee-age 67-Charges of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle-F5 and OVI-M1 Dismissed, Warrant w/drawn, Costs to State.