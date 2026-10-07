Pettisville FFA Soils Teams Place At County, District Contests

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SOIL PIT … In the back (from left to right) Jaxton Pursel, Logen Dominique, Locke Boulton, and Abby Storeholder look from the outside in at the soil pit while (from left to right) Madison Miller, Brynn Schwartz, Elaina Lugbill, and Bailey Booth evaluate the soil inside the pit.

Pettisville, Ohio – On September 17th and 22nd, Pettisville FFA members competed in the Fulton County and District 1 FFA Land Evaluation Career Development Events (CDEs). Students competed in either the Urban or Rural Soils competitions, where they were given specified evaluation outlooks on either building land or farming land. Students Jaxton Pursel, James Jenkins, Morgan Reichert, Owen Remington, Joe VanDenBerghe, Hayden Thorton, Colton Rychener, Lucy Mendoza, Abby Storeholder, and Isaac Wiemken competed in the Urban category at the county level and placed 3rd as a team. Joe VanDenBerghe also placed 4th as an individual. In the Rural category at the county level, Bailey Booth, Ty Morrison, Baylee Tietje, Ali Genter, Logen Dominique, Madison Miller, Locke Boulton, Brynn Schwartz, and Elaina Lugbill competed and they placed 2nd as a team. Bailey Booth also placed 5th as an individual.

At the district contest the following week, ten students competed in their respective categories. In urban soils, Lucy Mendoza, Hayden Thorton, Joe VanDenBerghe, and Isaac Wiemken placed 4th as a team. In the rural competition, Brynn Schwartz, Ty Morrison, Madison Miller, and Baylee Tietje placed 10th as a team. Other members that competed in the rural soils CDE were Bailey Booth and Logen Dominique. Overall Pettisville had a good Land Evaluation CDE season and students can’t wait to compete again next year!

DISTRICT 1 SOILS … Pettisville FFA Members (back, left to right) Lucy Mendoza, Baylee Tietje, Brynn Schwartz, Madison Miller, Bailey Booth, Ty Morrison, Joe VanDenBerghe (front, left to right) Hayden Thorton, Logen Dominique, and Isaac Wiemken competed at the District 1 FFA Soils Contests on September 22nd.

By: Ali Genter, Pettisville FFA Reporter

— Press Release

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