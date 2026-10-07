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Bryan Kiwanis Honors Five Members With Club Awards

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Five Kiwanis Club of Bryan members with award plaques beside the club bannerPHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
KIWANIS AWARDS … At a recent Kiwanis Club of Bryan meeting, several members were recognized for their work on behalf of the club. They are L to R: Carlton Hardy (Leadership Award), Dick Bruce (Leadership Award), Tim Foster (Glue Man Award), Becky Bacon (Dedication Award) and Chasity Yoder (Golden Touch Award).

— Press Release
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