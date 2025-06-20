Pulaski Garden Club Digs Into Summer Pests

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PEST REPORT … Judy Shilling, (left) reported on the Pest of the Month – Japanese Beetles and Potato Bugs; JoAnn Beucler (center), with her arrangement – Lazy Days of Summer; and Cathy Sharp, who presented a program on Propagation of Woody Plants.

PRESS RELEASE – President Cam Miller opened the meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club on June 3, 2025, with the Garden Prayer, after which the roll call included showing and describing the plants that were brought for the plant exchange.

Seventeen members responded to roll call. Connie Gilbert has joined as a new member. One guest was welcomed.

The Secretary’s Report and Treasurer’s Report were given.

The floral arrangement, entitled “Lazy, Days of Summer” was presented by JoAnn Beucler. Her design indicated she had “run out of gas.”

She displayed an arrangement that included lavender and white dictimnus alba, which is commonly called “gas plant”, because fumes from the plant can actually set a flame on a hot summer day.

She planted seeds 15 years ago and has plants that are 2 feet tall and 2 feet wide in the garden. We were amused by her portrayal.

The Pest of the Month report was on Japanese Beetles and Potato Bugs and given by Judy Shilling. Judy found lots of information about the English Beatles from Liverpool and Strawberry Fields but also gave us information about Japanese Beetles.

These beetles feed on over 250 plants, trees, and shrubs; their favorite being grape leaves. The adult beetle is about 1/2 inch long with an iridescent back. They overwinter as larva in the soil.

In late June the adults emerge eating the leaf tissue, leaving lace-like looking leaves. They can be found in groups and like the direct sunlight. Frequent inspection is necessary with hand picking working well.

Some birds and wasps are natural predators. A product called milky spore can be added to the soil which kills the larva grub and lasts for 5 years.

Potato bugs, also called the Colorado Beetle, have adults and larva feeding on leaves which can eventually kill the plant. They feed on tomatoes, eggplants, and peppers. Horseradish planted nearby can keep them away, as they are resistant to insecticides.

The program for the evening was presented by Cathy Sharp and was on the Propagation of Woody Plants. Plants can be propagated by seeds, cuttings, air layering and tissue culture.

She showed cuttings of perennials she had propagated using stem cuttings and woody branch cuttings. The use of hormone powder on the base of green or woody cuttings can help to produce roots more quickly in soil.

She had also propagated Ficus Benjamina with stem cuttings in rainwater. She grows ivy cuttings in damp soil with indirect light. She uses an automatic siphon watering kit to keep the soil moist.

Old Business

The Mother’s Day Arrangement Class given by the extension agent was well attended by Pulaski Garden Club.

Members were reminded to check the Garden Path for information about the State Convention and August E and J School; also the OAGC website and the Pulaski Garden Club websites. A thank you was expressed to Regina for keeping ours looking good.

The fairground garden beds cleanup went well. Seven members were present. Thank yous were given to Rozetta and Peggy for planting annuals around the bell tower. This month’s cleanup day will be June 30th, meeting at 6 pm.

Six members from the club attended E and J School on June 6-7. Fair Flower Show books were available.

There was some discussion from members having difficulty getting the Signet Marigold to germinate. Marigolds are the special variety scheduled for the Williams County Fair this fall.

New Business

Williams County Extension office is having a specialty mushroom workshop on June 16 at 4:30 -6:30 for $10. The program will be about mushroom production. Sign up by June 11. The OAGC is planning a bus tour of the Quilt Gardens in Elkhart, Indiana.

Committee Reports

The Centennial Committee has chosen a logo for the100th anniversary and is beginning to set up dates for events throughout 2026.

The Program Committee is meeting to prepare the yearbook for next year. If anybody has any ideas or questions, please contact Rozetta.

Door Prize was brought by Kathy Keister and won by Cindy Clark. The meeting adjourned.

Share and Tell

A gender reveal party is planned by Connie McGrew for her stone cactus that has new babies. This is a rare occurrence in the succulent world. This brought a round of laughter. Cam brought fliers which told how to store peonies to bloom at a later date.

Hostesses for the meeting were Sandy Oberlin, Rhonda Obus and Michelle O’Dell. The next meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club will be July 1, 2025, at 6:30 at Pulaski United Methodist Church.