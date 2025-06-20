Rep. Josh Williams Votes In Support Of Avery’s Law

PRESS RELEASE – State Representative Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) has voted in support of House Bill 247 – also known as “Avery’s Law” – legislation that would establish new requirements on vicious dog owners to prevent dog attacks.

“With the increase in violent dog attacks we’ve seen recently across the state, H.B. 247 is necessary to provide a safe, fair process for law enforcement to address these instances,” said Rep. Williams.

Key provisions of the bill are as follows:

•Imposes criminal penalties on a dog owner if he or she negligently fails to keep their dog from committing, without provocation, an attack;

•Gives the local dog warden the authority to seize a dog immediately following such an attack;

•Revises the investigation and enforcement requirements for when an authority receives any complaint that indicates a possible violation of any provision of the Dog Law;

•Includes protections for dogs that are defending themselves, their owners, or their property; and

•After receiving due process, mandates termination of the dog if it kills or seriously injures a person.

House Bill 247 is named ‘Avery’s Law’ in in honor of Avery Russell, who was severely injured in a dog attack in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in June 2024, when she was 11 years old.

House Bill 247 now goes to the Senate for further consideration.