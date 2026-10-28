Reginald Frey (1941 – 2026)

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(Supporter Of Wauseon Firefighters Memorial)

Reginald Frey, age 85, passed away on Oct. 27, 2026. Reg’s life took him far beyond Wauseon, but Wauseon was always home.

Born on Oct. 9, 1941, Reg was the son of Maurice and Lorraine Frey. Reg and Beverly (Gorsuch) Klopfenstein were the parents of three children: Luke, Matthew and Leigh Ann.

Reg spent much of his working life on the road. He first hauled freight across the country, and later drove celebrity buses for several music artists.

His travels introduced him to countless people and gave him an endless supply of stories. He was most proud of serving as on-location coach manager for Denzel Washington on movie projects for over 20 years.

Reg loved his stories. If you spent much time with him, chances are you heard many, and most likely more than once. The places he had been and the people he met became part of the fabric of who he was.

Back home, Reg served for five years with the Wauseon Volunteer Fire Department and coached youth baseball. Throughout his life he looked for ways to help others. His support of the Wauseon Firefighters Memorial was an expression of the respect he carried for the fire service and the people who serve their communities.

Psalm 73 reflects much of the struggle, perspective and grace found in his life. Near the end of the psalm Asaph writes: “My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26 KJV

We remember a father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, firefighter, coach, driver, storyteller and friend who lived a full life, who helped many people along the way, and who, in later years, increasingly came to know the loving kindness, forgiveness and saving grace of Jesus Christ.

Reg is survived by his sons Luke Frey and Matthew Frey, and daughter Leigh Mattin; sister Jody (Frey) Zaiser and brother Kim Frey; grandchildren Allison (Frey) Singleton, Stephanie (Frey) Andrews; Drew, Cole (Taylor), Zack (Jacey) and Adam Mattin; and great-grandson Barrett Andrews.

Reg is also survived by his former wife Beverly Klopfenstein, who until the end supplied him with his favorite cookies!

At Reg’s request, services will be private. In the meantime, his spirit will be in the wind along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, his favorite roadway, in view of the deer hunting cabin where he made great memories with his dad and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made toward the upkeep of the Wauseon Firefighters Memorial in his honor.

Rest in Peace, in a place you knew was promised and prepared for you by your Lord and Savior. We will miss you and your stories but will hold both close to our hearts. The obituary for Reg was lovingly prepared by his family.