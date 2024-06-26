Readers Share Photos Of Area Flooding

Residents in the Williams County-Fulton County areas of Northwest Ohio are grappling with the aftermath of flash flooding that engulfed the region early today. The National Weather Service has issued a warning as the situation unfolds.

The sudden deluge of rain has led to widespread flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service has issued a dire warning, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and to stay vigilant as the situation remains precarious. The agency has emphasized the unpredictability of flash flooding and the potential dangers it poses to life and property. Unconfirmed reports of roof damage/failure at Christ Community Church in Ridgeville Corners have been circulating.

