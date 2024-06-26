David Thiel (1948 – 2024)

(1966 Graduate Of Edon High School)

David J. Thiel, 75, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away June 22, 2024, at the Bryan Health Care Center in Bryan. He was born Aug. 14, 1948, to Louis and Esther (Hug) Thiel.

He was a 1966 graduate of Edon High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

He is survived by sisters, Marcia (Thiel) Roth, Norwalk, Ohio, Sandy (Randy) Henkener, St. Marys , Ohio, twin sister, Diane (Neal) Henrich, Bryan, Ohio, Sharon Thiel, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Angela (Bruce) O’Donnell, Edon, Ohio; brothers, Steve (Linda) Thiel, Hicksville, Ohio, Jeff Thiel, Chula Vista, California, and Randy (Bev) Thiel, Cedar Springs, Michigan. Plus, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Esther Thiel; sister, Doris and Mike Cary; brother-in-law, Charles Roth; and brothers, Dan and Ken Thiel.

Dave spent his adult life in Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico and Ohio helping others in need. He lived his life with the philosophy that it is better to give than to receive.

That philosophy continued as Dave chose to donate his body to Wright State School of Medicine to help new students advance their careers of helping people.

Per David’s request, there will be no service. Please honor Dave by continuing his work by extending a helping hand to anyone in need.