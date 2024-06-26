New Citizens To Take Oath At Sauder Village Naturalization Ceremony

Archbold, Ohio — Sauder Village is honored to host a Naturalization Ceremony on July 4, 2024, celebrating the diversity of our nation. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on the Village Green, as new citizens take their oath of allegiance to the United States.

“July 4 is one of the best days here at Sauder Village,” said Sheri Friesner, Director of Museum Operations. “The Village will be full of new citizens and their families.”

The ceremony will be presided over by U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II. Thirty-seven nationalities from five continents will be represented.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy a variety of festive activities. The Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band will fill the air with tunes and lawn games will line the Village Green.

Guests can test themselves with an authentic citizenship quiz or a fun patriotic quiz that will each be offered at the District 16 Schoolhouse.

To complement the day’s celebrations, the Barn Restaurant will serve a delicious breakfast buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Barn will be open for dinner as well until 7 p.m.

Join us at Sauder Village for a day of unity and pride as we celebrate the newest citizens of our nation. This Independence Day, experience the joy of being an American at Sauder Village.

For rates, dates, hours, membership and ticket purchases, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, follow us on Facebook or Instagram or call 1.800.590.9755.