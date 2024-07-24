Recent Area High School Graduates Awarded Scholarships From OHSAA

MARAH SMITH – BRYAN

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $200,000 to 200 recent high school graduates as part of the OHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program.

Awarded scholarships from the Northwest District were Marah Smith (Bryan), Xander Ankney (Wauseon), Teagan Rupp (Wauseon), and Tyson Rodriguez (Wauseon).

The 2024 distribution marks the most dollars, and highest number of recipients, in the college scholarship program’s 30-year history. Last year, the OHSAA awarded $169,000 in college scholarships.

Each of the 200 scholarship recipients, who were selected by their respective District Athletic Boards, will receive a $1,000 award.

“The OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program is a point of pride for our District Athletic Boards, OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

“We congratulate these scholar-athletes on all of their accomplishments and wish them well as they work toward their educational and career goals.”

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE SELECTION PROCESS

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for: grade-point averages, class rank, community service activities, varsity letters earned, and individual and team athletic honors.

The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts.

Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

