Red Cross Disaster Volunteer Team Information Session

May 12, 2018-Smoke alarm installation, Sound the Alarm. Charleston, South Carolina Pictured: American Red Cross volunteer Kimberly Durham and resident Barbara Oree.

American Red Cross volunteer Kimberly Durham shows homeowner Barbara Oree some information about how to prevent and prepare for home fires. While they talk, other Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms in the South Carolina home. The alarm installations and fire safety education are part of a “Sound the Alarm” event. “Sound the Alarm” is a national campaign to raise awareness about the deadly dangers of home fires. American Red Cross and community partner volunteers go door-to-door in neighborhoods across the country to install free smoke alarms for any home that needs them. While some team members install the alarms, others educate the residents about how to prevent home fires. Volunteers also help residents design an Emergency Escape Plan, a map of the home which shows the best ways to exit in the event of a fire. Barbara Oree was surprised to find out she could get free smoke alarms from the American Red Cross. “I didn’t know the Red Cross did this,” she said, “We give to the Red Cross because we know where the money goes. It goes to things like this and that’s great!” All smoke alarms, installations and educational materials are provided to residents, free-of-charge, by the American Red Cross and their corporate and community partners. (Photo by Mic Smith for the American Red Cross)

By: Trishelle Smith

The Red Cross is in dire need of disaster volunteer team members to help us in Fulton/Henry counties and those wishing to deploy.

The Red Cross will be holding a disaster relief volunteer information session for Fulton/Henry Counties which will include current volunteer speakers, program disaster managers, a presentation on disaster relief, what to expect, and light refreshments.

The event is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2022 from 5:30-6:30 pm. The event will be held at the Henry County Chamber of Commerce at 611 N Perry St. Napoleon, Ohio. 43545.

Virtual attendees are welcome upon an RSVP to the event, then a Teams meeting link will be provided: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=10835

Social distancing protocols and face covering required. Refreshments, and snacks will be provided for attendees.

Questions: 216-431-3328 or NEOvolunteer@redcross.org

