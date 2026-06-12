Red Cross Schedules June Blood Drives Across Williams County

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for donors and is counting on people to act now and book a time to give blood.

Donors of all blood types are needed to keep a strong supply of lifesaving blood products on hospital shelves into the summer.

As summer heat ramps up, so do people’s plans, which could lead to postponed appointments or fewer opportunities to give — an especially troubling scenario at a time when the Red Cross has experienced an alarming drop in scheduled donations in recent weeks.

In addition to many end-of-school year activities, travel and school breaks, June 1 marked the beginning of Atlantic hurricane season — a reminder that severe weather can also quickly disrupt the ability to donate in affected areas and potentially delay or cancel blood drives.

Take action today. To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you for those who step up to give, all who come to give June 1-28, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/June for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 8-28:

Williams County

Bryan – June 14: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Grace Community Church, 206 W. Bement St.; June 23: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Parkview Bryan Hospital, 433 W. High St.

Edgerton – June 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Edgerton Village, 324 N. Michigan Ave.

Edon – June 23: 1:30-7:30 p.m., State Line Construction, 10366 Co. Rd. 1; June 25: 2-7 p.m., Florence Township Fire Department, 326 S. Michigan St.

Montpelier – June 12: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Williams Soil & Water Conservation District, 11246 State Rt. 15; June 19: noon-4:30 p.m., Dane Michael Veterans Center, 216 Empire St.

Pioneer – June 12: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Pioneer Community Center, 100 North Elm St.

West Unity – June 19: noon-6 p.m., Hilltop High School, 1401 West Jackson St.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.