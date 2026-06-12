Williams & Fulton Counties To Honor Nation’s 250th With Liberty Trees

Beginning last July, the Northwest Territory Chapter began its initial planning on the potential of planting a Commemorative Liberty Tree in each county of its immediate service area.

The chapter serves Williams, Defiance, Henry and Fulton counties. Compatriots approved the program and determined the type of tree to purchase and distribute to where the trees would be planted in each county.

In Williams County, Rodney France of the NWT Chapter SAR made contact with the Williams County Commissioners office. France presented the chapter’s request to have the Liberty Tree planted on the Courthouse Square.

After review of the commissioners, they approved the planting of the tree and it was planted last September. This Spring, after Bryan’s Hail storm, the chapter had to purchase a new tree due to extensive damage to the original.

That process has been completed, and a new Princeton Elm is now in place and growing, to be dedicated on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 6:00 P.M.

Prior to the Bryan City Band’s program. Terry Krause, Band Director, was contacted and was very willing and excited to have the opportunity to render support of this 250th event honoring the nation’s birthday on July 4, 2026.

Then, on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 6:00 P.M., at the Patrick Henry Local Schools located at 6900 State Route 18, Hamler, Ohio, the Henry County Liberty Tree will be dedicated with a full commemorative program.

Kurt Dahlberg of the Northwest Territory Chapter, SAR made contact with the Henry County Commissioners and shared the chapter’s goals and objectives.

The chapter sought their input as to where the Henry County Liberty Tree should be planted. After the Commissioners reviewed this matter, they recommended reaching out to the Patrick Henry Local Schools to determine whether they would grant permission to place the tree on their school grounds.

Dahlberg contacted the school and Superintendent Joshua Biederstedt for their consideration. After further review, the chapter was contacted and given approval to make this Liberty Tree project happen on the grounds. The schools Horticultural Program under the direction of Mr. Oberlin was given the responsibility of planting the tree.

The program did this in September of 2025, and the tree is doing well with the Horticultural Class giving care and attention.

This program will feature the Liberty Tree dedication, remarks by School, County Commissioner, DAR/SAR officials and a closing Napoleon Community Band Recital among many other components to dedicate this Liberty Tree celebrating the 250th Anniversary.

The chapter will next move to Defiance on Friday, July 3, 2026 for the commemorative Liberty Tree and Patriot Tree dedication service. The program will begin at 2:00 P.M. at the corner of Washington Avenue and Fort Street, south of Fort Defiance.

The Liberty tree has been planted at Diehl Park out by the ProMedica Hospital Complex. The Patriot Tree is being planted on Lot one of the original plat of Defiance, Ohio back in 1823.

The chapter will acknowledge all known patriots buried in the four county area. Defiance honors William Colgan and William Collins, Jr., both buried in the Evansport Cemetery in Tiffin Township.

The event in Defiance is being held prior to the community’s Fireworks program that evening, and physical arrangements were easier to arrange to conduct the program up near the center of the evening’s fireworks for all concerned.

The final program will take place on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at the Museum of Fulton County, Ohio located north of Wauseon, Ohio. It is located right across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds on State Route 108. The program will begin at 1:30 P.M.

Again, a full agenda of speakers, Patriots bio’s and related program elements will occur to dedicate the Fulton County Liberty Tree. The trees location is at the Archbold Mennonite Meeting House built back in 1834.

Then, the area would have been Williams County, ultimately set off in 1850 when Fulton County was established and began to run its own affairs. The property is now under the care of the Museum of Fulton County, Ohio.

The public is invited to attend these events, which will be held rain or shine, so attendees should bring an umbrella and their own seating to be comfortable for the programs.

These programs are open to the public free of charge. The chapter invites the community to celebrate the nation’s 250th Anniversary with the planting of a living legacy Liberty Tree, expressing the hope that the trees will see the 300th birthday of the nation in 2076.