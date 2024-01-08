Red Cross Warns Emergency Blood Shortage May Delay Medical Procedures

INDIANA, Jan. 8, 2024 — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures and treatments possible,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross.

“More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

Don’t wait – to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31:

Defiance County

Defiance – 1/10/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mercy Health Defiance Campus, 1400 E. Second Street; 1/12/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Eagle Post 372, 711 West 2nd Street; 1/26/2024: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Tinora High School, 5921 Domersville Road; 1/31/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Defiance College, 701 North Clinton

Williams County

Bryan – 1/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Bryan, 1216 Buffalo Road; Pioneer – 1/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pioneer Community Center, 100 North Elm Street