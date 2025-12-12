Replogle Sentenced Up To 31 Years For Child Sex Offenses In Williams County

A Stryker resident has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term following convictions on multiple sex offenses involving minors in Williams County Common Pleas Court.

Todd L. Replogle, age 52, received two consecutive five-year prison sentences after pleading guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, one of these charges was reduced from an original first-degree felony rape charge.

In addition to these convictions, Replogle also entered guilty pleas in a separate but related case involving three counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving minors, each a second-degree felony. When combined, the sentences from both cases total a minimum of 28 years and could extend up to 31 years in prison.

Upon release, Replogle will be subject to five years of post-release control and will be classified as a tier II sex offender. The court also imposed $4,000 in fines and ordered Replogle to pay $14,876.59 in restitution, in addition to covering court costs.