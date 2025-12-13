Connie Miller (1950 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Connie June Miller, age 75, of Delta, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday evening, December 7, 2025, at Otterbein Sunset Village in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born September 14, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio to Harold and June (Overmire) Brown.

Connie enjoyed going on car rides, garage sailing and bingo. She loved going to the ocean and feeling the ocean breeze and visiting light houses. She liked fishing with her husband, Terry Miller.

She is survived by her sons, Jason (Michelle) Miller and Jimmy Miller; sisters, Patty Brown, Carol Macias, Judy Miller and Tina Miller; grandson, Mason Miller. Besides her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Miller.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 15th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 1 pm, with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.