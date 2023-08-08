Ribbon Cutting & Public Open House Scheduled For Birchwood Meadow Wedding Venue In Swanton

The unique Birchwood Meadow Wedding Venue will hold a much-anticipated ribbon cutting ceremony at the Swanton venue on Monday, August 14th at 11:00 am.

Swanton Mayor Toeppe will do the honors. Co-owners Dave and Pam Mills say there have already been four weddings to date, delaying the ribbon cutting ceremony because wedding bookings came in so rapidly, they were deeply disappointed to have to deny a few.

Mayor Toeppe says Birchwood Meadow is already bringing interest to Swanton, rapidly becoming a pivotal attraction that is positively affecting Swanton, “We are incredibly excited that Birchwood Meadow has chosen Swanton for their beautiful venue.”

‘They will be creating very fond memories of Swanton with every wedding they host. We are thrilled that they are now part of the Swanton business community.”

Dave and Pam Mills are literally local “Mom and Pop Proprietors,” having grown up in the local area.

Dave just retired as a Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard after 36 years and over 40 deployments, and Pam has been in Marketing and IT for over 25 years. They have six children together, with three married and three in college.

“We are fulfilling a longtime wish to create something together, and can’t think of a more life affirming, festive project than providing a venue with atmosphere that helps others fulfill their lifelong wedding dreams.”

“We came up with our dream after overseeing three of our five daughters’ and one son’s weddings and felt there was a need for a modern country venue,” said Pam, whose daughter craved a warm and rustic wedding.

An incredibly unique venue with nothing comparable within a two-hour radius, the venue handily accommodates as many as 320 people, and just as comfortably hosts smaller, intimate celebrations with the marriage ceremony, cocktail hour, dinner, and dancing.

Reserved entirely for the wedding party and guests, this unique “Big Timber” barn features 8,000 square feet with an impressive 40’ vaulted ceiling in the main hall with Arched Big Timber trusses that span the entire main hall with three open air copulas.

Birchwood Meadow is built on 27 acres of serene country setting and features many choice settings for the marriage vows to take place.

Indoors features the Main floor to host corporate events and ideally wedding receptions and ceremonies with plenty of room for the DJ, wedding party and dance area.

As guests await the entrance of the bride, they will witness her arrival coming down a flowing staircase that arches out onto the main floor.

Outdoors features one-of-a-kind waterfall weddings, an outdoor pergola and patio. Currently under construction is a Honeymoon Cabin Village just a short walk from the venue, with a cabin for the Bride and Groom, and three cabins for the wedding party or out-of-town guests that each lodge up to ten people.

Birchwood Meadow boasts an upstairs Bridal suite for both the Bride and Groom. The Bridal suite has 2 changing rooms, bathroom, 2 make-up areas, 2 hair styling stations, as well as an outdoor deck for a breath of fresh air.

The Groom’s room also has an entertainment area, his own bathroom, living room area and an outside deck.

The venue offers the couple flexibility of contracting the licensed and insured caterer and alcohol supplier of their choice, who will be thrilled with the large prep kitchen as well as a separate bar that can serve both the inside guests and outdoor guests.

Additional suggestions for vendors and entertainment are listed on their website.