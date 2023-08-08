Single Vehicle Crash In Lucas County Claims Life Of Whitehouse, Ohio Man

Neapolis – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road near Hite Road in Providence Township, Lucas County. The crash occurred on August 8, 2023 at approximately 4:38 a.m.

A gray 2009 Ford Escape, driven by Nathaniel Donald, age 19 of Whitehouse, Ohio was southbound on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.

Mr. Donald went off the right side of the road striking a utility pole and a tree. Mr. Donald was pronounced on scene, and was not wearing a safety belt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Providence Township Fire Department, and Lucas County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.