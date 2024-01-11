Rite Aid In Bryan To Close Its Doors

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

According to a Rite Aid employee, the Bryan store will be closing on January 25th. Bryan will be joining a list of 186 Rite Aid stores that have been slated to close since October of 2023. These store closings come following a bankruptcy filing in October of 2023.

According to the filing, the chain had lost around $1.3 billion in the first half of Fiscal Year 2023. This number is more than double its more than $400 Million for the same period in the year prior.

Rite Aid, along with other rival companies, has also faced financial pressure with lawsuits over opioid prescriptions.

According to the Rite Aid employee, some employees will be transferred to other locations in the area.