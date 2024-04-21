Rivendell Bridal & Beauty Open New Location In Swanton

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPLACE TO BE FOR BRIDES TO BE … Rivendell Bridal & Beauty and the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting during the grand opening of the business’ new 1 Turtle Creek Circle location Friday afternoon. The new, larger location is next door to its original home. Owner Tiffany Zongo – a cosmetologist with more than 20 years of experience – and General Manager Abigail Ulinski opened the business less than 6 months ago, after several years working together at a different bridal salon. At Rivendell, they focus on bridal parties and preparing brides for their big day, but they also offer services for special occasions like prom, anniversaries, engagements, and family photoshoots, as well as facials and facial waxing spa services. The upgrade in location also brings an expansion of services, thus far including makeup tutorials. Zongo hopes to soon add an aesthetician to the staff to provide skin care services like microdermabrasion and dermaplaning. She said she chose to locate in Swanton because “it’s peaceful out here, I didn’t want the hustle and bustle of town.” For more information on the business, visit rivendell-bridal.com. Pictured are (from left): Eileen Toeppe, Andrea Powers, Kathy Drouillard, Kara Hanford, Angela Nuhfer, Lisa Wingenroth, Matthew Boyd, Shelly Keifer, Swanton Village Council Member John John Schmidt, Roland Zongo, Clara Zongo, Abigail Ulinski, Tiffany Zongo, Ahleeyah Zongo, Lillie Jewell, Ian Jewell, Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe, Tiffany Spalding, Dyana Scholz, and Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Delray Busch.