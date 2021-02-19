Roll Over Accident Injures Three Montpelier Teens

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred February 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on County Road 13 north of County Road J in Jefferson Township, Williams County.

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Ethan Pontious, age 16 of Montpelier, Ohio, was northbound on County Road 13, when he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox and rolled several times. Mr. Pontious was ejected from the vehicle. The front seat passenger, Landon Rodriguez, age 18, of Montpelier, Ohio, was also ejected from the vehicle. Both Mr. Pontius and Mr. Rodriguez were flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their conditions are unavailable at the time of this release. A rear seat passenger, Christopher Moor, age 18, of Montpelier, Ohio was treated and released at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County EMS, Montpelier Fire Department and John’s Towing and Recovery. The crash remains under investigation

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.