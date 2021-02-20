David “Mike” Davis (1951-2021)

David Michael Davis, lovingly know as Mike, age 69, of Delta, passed away Friday morning, February 19, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Middlesboro, KY on November 27, 1951 to the late Lenis Davis and Irene (Frazier) Davis.

After graduating from Northside High School in Ft. Wayne, IN, he was drafted into the Air Force during the Vietnam War and served from 1971 – 1973 before being honorably discharged.

Mike served 24 years as a quality engineer with AP Parts later known as Faurecia Exhaust and 5 years as maintenance director for St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Mike’s life was full of adventure with a servant’s heart.

Early on he was a volunteer for the forestry service at Big Bear Lake in Southern California. Upon moving to Delta with Sue, he was a volunteer fireman and EMT with Delta for 8 years. He and his wife chaired the Delta Chicken Festival for 10 years, supported Delta Toys for Tots for 20 years and was president of Notre Dame Academy Rowing Club.

Mike was a member of the Delta American Legion and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus through St. Caspar Catholic Church. Mike enjoyed supporting Liberty Center sports with his grandsons, traveling and spending time at the lake. On top of everything else he was a softball coach and a talented cook; but most of all, Mike loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan (Jensen) Davis; children, Breanna (Nick) Tammarine of Liberty Center, Rebecca (Robert) Holland of San Antonio, TX and Nathan (Megan) Davis of Montana; sister, Phyllis (Jim) Raleigh of Ft. Wayne, IN; brother, Don (Cathy) Davis of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Braedyn, Braxton and Colt Tammarine, Robby, Talitha, Ephraim, Joshua and Sarah Holland.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with a private service for the family being held on Monday with military rites by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 in his Mike’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.