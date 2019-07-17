Ryan Dangerfield Indicted By Grand Jury In Homicide Of Dylan Bible

On July 16, 2019, the Williams County Grand Jury indicted Ryan K. Dangerfield, 38, of Reading, Michigan for the homicide of Dylan Bible in Bryan on June 23, 2019. Dylan Bible died as a result of a stabbing by Ryan Dangerfield at the Colonial Motel in Bryan.

Dangerfield was indicted on two counts of Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault, one count of Carrying A Concealed Weapon, and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity with Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Felonious Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Murder listed under that count of the indictment.

Dangerfield faces a maximum of life imprisonment. Further charges against others involved in the case may be presented at a later date. Dangerfield’s initial appearance with the Williams County Common Pleas Court was scheduled July 17th, 2019. Dangerfield is currently held on a $2,000,000 bond from the Bryan Municipal Court.

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank the Bryan Police Department, the Williams Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Hillsdale Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation for their assistance and cooperation with this investigation.

Dangerfield is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.