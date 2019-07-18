Harrison Lake Gospel Sing Finally Held Outside

LOCKPORT MEN’S QUARTET … Braving the 85 degree weather, grateful for water and a canvas hung up to shade them from the sun, they sang their hearts out for the crowd gathered in cars or seated in folding chairs at Harrison Lake Gospel Sing on Sunday, June 30, 2019. From left to right, the group included Randy Stuckey singing Tenor, Keith Short with the Lead, Randy Kaufman carrying the Baritone and Mark Beck building the foundation with Bass. On the keyboard was Bill Stuckey, working up a good sweat as he played with vim and vigor. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Happily, the weather was warm with no rain on Sunday, June 30, 2019, allowing the Harrison Lake Gospel Sing to be held where it was meant to be. Coordinator Sherman Hathaway said that he was grateful to finally not get rained out. The Gospel Sings have been held inside for the past few weeks at an area church.

Folks gathered in their cars, or seated in their canvas chairs, must have all decided that it wasn’t too hot to be out for a concert in the 85 degree weather. The sun was toasty, but there was a cool breeze that wafted through every now and then. Around 20-25 carloads.

On this night the group was a men’s quartet with a keyboard player, who all attend Lockport Mennonite Church. Most of the men have been in other local groups for years, one of them in The Messengers and two others being part of another quartet. They don’t have a name for this group and describe themselves as “five guys who enjoy singing together.” Baritone, Randy Kaufman, explained that they just join up whenever they are needed, such as for special music on Sundays or for funerals in their church. They were happy to get to sing at the Harrison Lake venue, saying that it had been years since they had sung their as part of their other groups.

Bill Stuckey, on the keyboard, brought a great joy to the music, with an upbeat style. He did not join in the singing, but was definitely an important part of the group. The singers flowed well together, giving the songs a solid four part harmony. They started the evening out with a classic, I’ll Fly Away, and then on to a Cathedrals favorite called Everywhere I Go. Other songs that were a part of the concert were What A Savior, Saints Will Rise, Send the Light and a great version of How Great Thou Art with an a cappella beginning.

The concert began on the dot at 6 p.m. with a field full of cars in attendance and people sitting in the shade across the road. Around 6:30, Nate Hardy, also from Lockport, read the account of Noah and the Flood from the Bible and shared a comedic list called “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from Noah”. Some of them were humorous and some encouraging, such as “The ark was built by amateurs and the Titanic was built by professionals,” and “Don’t miss the boat!” He then closed his reading and thoughts with prayer. It was short and to the point, but enjoyed by all as he shared it from his heart.

The group came back to sing after their short breather, starting with a song about how great it will be to get our Robe of White in heaven some day. “The Sweetest Song” incorporating the Sunday School favorite “Jesus Loves Me”, as the song was about childhood memories in the basement of an old church seemed to be a group favorite. The line “what makes this song so special is to know that it is always true” carried the meaning of the song. The harmony as they finished this song was excellent.

A few other songs, People Need the Lord, and Saved by Grace wrapped up the event and those gathered were invited to drop a donation in the bucket held by Linda Hathaway at the exit to the field. The Harrison Lake Gospel Drive-In is held every Sunday night during the summer at 6 p.m. This year they began on June 3 and will go through August. Every week there is a different group of singer featured and there is always a field full of cars, with some folks sitting out in their lawn chair to get some shade and a breeze.

Pastor Joe Redmond started this years ago and Sherman and Linda Hathaway are grateful for the opportunity to keep it going.

