Sauder Village Partnering With CHP Home Care & Hospice To Host Concert Fundraiser

Archbold, Ohio — Sauder Village is excited to announce its partnership with CHP Home Care and Hospice to present Hops for Hospice and History, a fundraiser supporting the shared commitment of both organizations to care for families throughout all life stages, from childhood education to end-of-life care.

Hops for Hospice and History will take place at Sauder Village’s 1920s Main Street on Saturday, July 27, from 5–9 p.m., where visitors can enjoy locally-crafted beer from six area breweries, two stages of live music, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with CHP Home Care to host an event unlike anything Sauder Village has done before,” said Andi Erbskorn, Director of External Engagement at Sauder Village.

“Hops for Hospice and History will be a fantastic night, bringing the community together in support of two key community nonprofits. Proceeds from this event will allow both organizations to continue serving our communities.”

Wendy Gericke, Community Liaison at CHP Home Care and Hospice, said, “We are excited to see such incredible support for CHP Home Care and Hospice and Sauder Village

“Your generosity and enthusiasm make a profound difference in the lives of those we serve. Join us for a fun-filled event on July 27, knowing that every dollar and moment of support helps transform lives. Thank you to guests and sponsors for being a vital part of our mission.”

Experience an authentic roaring twenties cocktail at our speakeasy, grab an appetizer or quick dinner from one of our food truck vendors, participate in raffles, and sip brew samples, all while enjoying tunes from a line-up of eight talented local musicians.

Our brewery partners include Two Bandits Brewing Company, Wild Side Brewing Company, Funky Turtle Brewing Company, Brewing Green, Four Fires Meadery, and Heavy Beer Company.

With the purchase of each ticket, guests will receive 12 brew samples and a commemorative glass. Designated drivers can purchase tickets at a reduced price that includes a t-shirt.

Musical guests include The Lee Warren Band, Breaking Ground, Jamie and Dan, Ramona Collins, Ryan Roth, Aaron Hertzfeld, Brent Lowry, and Whitehead/Mac.

Join us for a one-of-a-kind evening filled with cold beer, live music, food trucks, and community spirit.

Guests must be 21 and older to purchase full price tickets. Tickets can be purchased on Sauder Village’s website, SauderVillage.org, or by calling us at 1.800.590.9755.