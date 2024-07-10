Edon Branch Library To Hold Back To School Bash

The Edon Branch Library invites kids to a “Back to School Bash” on Friday, August 9th from 3:30pm to 5pm. Come join us as we wrap up Summer Reading with one final big blowout before school starts!

Play games for a chance to win fun prizes. Enjoy delicious hot dogs, chips, and refreshing drinks while you play. Plus, stay tuned for the grand prize Summer Reading drawings to see if you’re one of the lucky winners! It’s a day of fun, food, and prizes!

This is a FREE EVENT. The Edon Branch Library is located at 105 S Michigan St. Call 833-633-7323 x 3 for more information.