Sauder Village Partnering With Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center For Author Days

Archbold, Ohio — Sauder Village is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center (SQACC) to present a new approach to our annual Author Days.

Join us Aug. 9 and 10 as the two organizations collaborate to bring Latino stories to life. Experience the sights, sounds and smells of Latino cultures through art displays, cooking demonstrations, music, books and activities throughout the Historic Village, all highlighting and celebrating Latin America and its influence on the world.

“I cannot thank the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center enough for their commitment to helping us tell a small part of a very broad and significant story,” said Matthew Walls, Village Education Manager.

“The artwork and classes they offer are not to be missed. We will also be offering a range of historic and STEM-based activities that explore Latino culture and Latin America’s impact on the world.”

Jessica Vallejo, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator at SQACC, said, “We are thrilled to participate in Author Days at Sauder Village!

We are excited to offer a diverse range of activities for all ages, showcasing the beauty of Latino culture through art, culinary and agricultural experiences in a unique display.”

Explore books written by authors from Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Peru, discover traditional recipes and participate in hands-on activities, like button-making and Amate paper painting.

SQACC will be on-site both days offering ways you can continue exploring northwest Ohio’s Latino heritage through their classes, tours and events.

There’s so much to discover as Sauder Village and SQACC come together and amplify the many wonderful stories of our multicultural heritage.

For rates, dates, hours, membership and ticket purchases, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, follow us on Facebook or Instagram or call 1.800.590.9755.