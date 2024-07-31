Swanton And Delta Fire Departments Respond To Structure Fire

(PRESS RELEASE) – On July 30, 2024, at 12:07pm Swanton Fire & Rescue with automatic aid from the Delta Community Fire Department was dispatched to 1628 US 20A for a reported structure fire.

Engine 703 and ALS 7 arrived on scene in under five minutes from the time of dispatch and reported a large commercial structure with heavy black smoke showing from the doors.

Crews coordinated with employees on scene to enter the structure at the closest access point to the location of the fire and initiated an offensive fire attack.

The fire was quickly brought under control utilizing approximately 1,250 gallons of water. Due to the structure’s size and smoke conditions on arrival, additional resources were requested from Monclova Township for an engine company and Whitehouse for a truck company.

There was one minor civilian injury to report and no firefighter injuries to report. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office.