Wauseon Fire Department Awarded $17,661.00 For Recruitment & Retention Efforts

(PRESS RELEASE) Wauseon, OH, July 25, 2024- The Wauseon Fire Department has been awarded $17,661.00 from the Ohio Ambulance Impacted Industry Program.

The funding allows the department to continue addressing recruitment and retention efforts to help restore workforce levels, Phil Kessler, Wauseon Fire Chief recently announced.

The Ohio Ambulance Impacted Industry Program provides grants to first responder organizations in Ohio.

“This funding allows us to provide a monetary bonus to those members that qualify under the award guidelines”, commented Kessler.

“It is important for our community that we retain and recognize those individuals that continue to provide essential safety services to our community.”