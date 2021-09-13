Sauder Village To Host Fiber Arts Fest On September 18th

Archbold, OH – Have you ever wondered how a sheep’s wool is transformed into your favorite sweater or warm wooly mittens? To learn more about knitting, spinning, weaving, and other fiber arts, plan a visit to Sauder Village on Saturday, September 18 for the Fiber Arts Fest – a fun-filled, fiber adventure!

“At our Fiber Arts Fest, artisans from throughout the region will gather to demonstrate and share their love of fiber arts,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“Guests will be able to watch spinning, weaving, knitting and tatting demonstrations. There will be fiber-themed exhibits, a scavenger hunt, and craft classes for kids.”

Throughout the day craftsmen will be demonstrating spinning, weaving, tatting, bobbin lace, knitting and dyeing wool with natural dyes. There will be vendors selling their hand-made items in the Festival Barn along with a sheep to shawl display.

Tracie Evans, Curator for Sauder Village will also be available in the Festival Barn to discuss “Preserving Your Memories” and have samples on hand for protecting your family heirlooms.

Fiber arts enthusiasts are encouraged to bring a project and a chair to join the “Fiber Friendzies” group for a day of fun and creativity.

This social group will gather on the Village Green to spin, weave, knit, crochet, hook, tat and more while being inspired and enjoying social time with other artisans.

Families will also be encouraged to plan an adventure around the Historic Village with a fun, fiber arts Scavenger Hunt. As part of a “Craft Exploration” program, make and take classes will be offered for children 8 years and older.

Craft classes with one-on-one instruction will include knitting, drop spindle, weaving, penny rugs, map making and build a boat.

Pre-registration is required to purchase a craft kit for only $10. For class times and to pre-register visit https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/craft-class

In addition to the fiber arts activities, guests will want to plan time to experience the past in the Historic Village. Visitors can visit places like the Grist Mill, church, schools, print shop, general store, and many craft shops.

The Grime Home and barns are a fun place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio. Guests can also experience the “roaring twenties” while visiting shops along the 1920s Main Street including a barbershop, theater, bank, grocery store, soda fountain and more!

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include a free train ride, unique shopping, and delicious ice-cream!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.