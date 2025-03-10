Second Annual Heroes vs. Heroes Basketball Tournament Held With Fulton County First Responders

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The second annual Heroes vs. Heroes Basketball Tournament was held at the Wauseon High School this past Sunday, March 9th.

The event featured teams made up between Fulton County First Responders and members of the Fulton County Special Olympics.

These groups were split into four teams, with the first two teams competing at 3:00 p.m. and the second of the two teams competing at 4:00 p.m.

The two winning teams made up of the first and second competitions then competed at 5:00 p.m. to decide the winner.

Members of the public showed up to the event to show their support to the group that put on the event, Triangular Processing.

Triangular Processing is a local nonprofit group that serves individuals with developmental disabilities in Northwest Ohio.

The organization’s services seek to celebrate individuals as an important part of the community where they live, work, and play.

Triangular Processing Director Kathy Shaw explained that the day is about celebration and recognition. “Today is about celebrating first responders and giving recognition for all they do for the community.”

“This month also happens to be Disability Awareness month, so in a sense it’s a two for one event. It allows us to spotlight all of our heroes. We consider the Special Olympians heroes along with the First Responders, as they are an example to us all,” said Shaw.

Another selection of heroes that was honored during the event were veterans, who were invited to attend the event free of charge. The Wauseon VFW was also featured as a sponsor for the days event.

All in all, it was another great community event that highlighted some of the best parts of our community.