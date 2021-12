Facebook

DONATED TOYS … See and Do Club held its annual Christmas in the Club toy giveaway on Monday, December 13th. We thank the employees of Powers and Sons for their generous donation. We were able to serve 14 families and 34 children.

Pictured are Jean Scott, Betty Willibey, Connie Lamberson, Nicole Harriger and Sharon Nickle sorting toys. We greatly appreciate every donation given to us this year. God Bless each of you.