Northwest State Community College Recognizes Nursing Graduates At Pre-Commencement Ceremony

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

GRADUATES … Front row L to R: Olivia Thiel, Jamey Hinschlager, Hannah Psurny, Makayla Sullivan. Back row L to R: Tiffany Knierim, Danielle Douglass, Katrina Ulrich, Cerra Sonnenberg, Kayla Rodriguez, Audrey Thacker.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing division graduates at a recent pre-Commencement ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN), LPN to RN Advanced Standing, and Registered Nursing (RN).

Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study.

During the ceremony, the College recognized three students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Northwest State congratulates the following students for completing these healthcare programs:

Practical Nursing: Xavier Blyden (Defiance), Aubree Burrowes (Archbold), Ivy McClanahan (Pioneer), McKenzie Rohleder (Archbold), Morgan Thompson (Deshler).

LPN to RN Advanced Standing: Amanda Hutton (Napoleon), Tiffany Knierim (Wauseon), Kayla Rodriguez (Bowling Green), Olivia Thiel (Defiance), Katrina Ulrich* (Delta).

Registered Nursing: Maria Brown (Defiance), Danielle Douglass* (Montpelier), Jamey Hinschlager* (Sherwood), Hannah Psurny (Bryan), Cerra Sonnenberg (Napoleon), Makayla Sullivan (Sherwood), Audrey Thacker (Wauseon), Lauren Upper (Sterling Heights, MI).

Names with a *denote Alpha Delta Nu honors recipient