Semi Crash & Fire Closes State Route 49 North Of Edon

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred Tuesday, June 16 at 3:55 p.m. on State Route 49, north of Edon in Florence Township, Williams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2022 Freightliner commercial semi-tractor trailer, operated by Curtis W. Smith, 41, Pioneer, was traveling southbound on State Route 49, north of Edon.

Smith went off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and drove back onto the roadway. As a result of the crash, the trailer caught fire. After getting the vehicle stopped, Smith unhooked the tractor and separated it from the burning trailer.

Smith was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The commercial semi-tractor trailer was transporting paint products. Fire crews were on scene for several hours fighting the fire.

The crash created a power outage in the area, and the roadway remains closed due to extensive damage caused by the fire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Emergency Management Agency, Williams County EMS, Florence Township Fire, Montpelier Fire, Bryan Fire Hazmat Team, Toledo Edison, and Hutch’s Towing and Recovery Services.