September Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for September 2023, with September 2022 in parentheses, with the following: New cases filed in the legal department 234 (191); domestic 11 (17), civil 15 (20), criminal 10 (12), miscellaneous 2 (1), judgment liens 196 (141), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,273.82 ($15,041.22).

The title department issued a total of 1,467 (1,491) titles; new cars 74(88), used cars 736 (734), new trucks 55 (46), used trucks 356 (374), vans 16 (25), motorcycles 60 (25), manufactured homes 19 (10), trailers 31 (21), travel trailers 30 (41), motor homes 26 (23), buses 1 (4), off-road vehicles 30 (36), watercraft 13 (17), outboard motors 6 (4), other 14 (12), and watercraft registrations 14 (0) with a total of fees collected being $847,542.75 ($799,866.83).