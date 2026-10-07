Separate Written Threats Prompt Responses At Delta & Evergreen High Schools

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Officials at Delta High School and Evergreen High School addressed separate written-threat incidents, with Delta entering a precautionary lockdown Thursday, Oct. 1, and Evergreen providing an update on several open investigations Friday, Oct. 2.

At Delta High School, a vague threat written on a note was discovered in a girls’ bathroom. Pike-Delta-York Superintendent Doug Ford said administrators contacted law enforcement and the school remained locked down through the final period and dismissal.

Ford said students and staff were not in direct danger. Additional officers were present for dismissal and returned Friday morning.

Separately, Evergreen Superintendent Eric J. Smola said three written threats had been discovered in student restrooms at Evergreen High School since February, including two during September.

The incidents led at various times to lockdowns, emergency responses and searches of the school and grounds.

Evergreen increased adult supervision and strengthened procedures surrounding restrooms and other areas of concern.

Smola said the investigations remain open, with evidence limited because cameras are prohibited in student restrooms.

Students have begun providing information that could potentially help identify those responsible. Smola said the district would continue working with law enforcement while protecting students and preserving the integrity of the investigations.