SEPTEMBER STUDENTS …This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Pictured above are the September Students of the Month. The core value for September was “Responsibility”.

From Left to Right: Mr. David Schultz-Principal, Haylee Fulk-Senior, Kailtyn St. John-Junior, Karah Gerencser-Sophomore, Daniella Cheeseman-Freshman, Raegan Myers-Eighth Grade, Aubrey Clemens-Seventh Grade.