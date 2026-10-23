Sherwood Man Indicted On 22 Counts Of Rape Involving A Juvenile

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on October 21, 2026:

Among those Indicted was 36-year-old Jonathon M. Villarreal, of Sherwood, for twenty-two counts of rape involving a juvenile.

Jonathon M. Villarreal, age 36, 201 S. Harrison St., Sherwood, was indicted for Twenty-Two Counts of Rape, each a Felony of the First Degree. Authorities allege that from January of 2024, through September of 2026, at his residence, in Sherwood, Villarreal engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile multiple times, and he compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force. Villarreal is currently being held on a $750,000.00 cash bond at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Six individuals were also indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, representing a total of over $140,000 in unpaid child support owed to primary caretakers. Court Ordered Child Support is a serious and important obligation. Failure to comply with these orders becomes a Felony level offense when that failure continues for over a six-month period. The objective of Criminal Prosecution in these cases is to address reasons for the non-payment and provide close supervision to insure future efforts to comply. Those indicted were:

Jacob R. Leach, age 50, 1045 S. Clinton St., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Leach failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2025.

Amber M. Couts, age 44, 265 E. Broadway St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Non-Support of Dependents, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Couts failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for her child, under the age of eighteen, from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026.

Jeremy Canfield, age 31, 235 Danberry St., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Non-Support of Dependents, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Canfield failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025.

Cesar Machado, age 43, 424 Polk St., Huntington, IN, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Machado failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his children, under the age of eighteen, from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2026.

Grace Adams, age 31, 724 Flat Rock Dr., Paulding, was indicted for Three Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Adams failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for her children, under the age of eighteen, from September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2026.

Amber L. Childree, age 27, 109 W. Perry St., Walbridge, was indicted for One Count of Non-Support of Dependents, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Childree failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for her child, under the age of eighteen, from September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2026.

Other Indictments Included:

Kylee M. Agness, age 42, 320 Walnut St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on August 20, 2026, on Walnut St., in Defiance, Agness operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and she has a prior OVI conviction. Authorities further allege that during a traffic stop, Agness was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Nicholas A. Rose, age 22, 844 N. Clinton St., Lot B7, Defiance,

Cody S.C. Watson, age 31, 838 Deerwood Dr., Apt. CC3, Defiance,

Each were indicted for One Count of Robbery, a Felony of the Second Degree, and One Count of Assault, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Watson was also indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on October 13, 2026, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Rose and Watson committed a theft offense from another, during which they inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm to the victim. Authorities further allege that Watson also created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

John S. Harshman, age 63, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Assault, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on October 15, 2026, Harshman caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a Defiance City Police Officer responding to a complaint on Wayne Ave., in Defiance.

Courtney D. Smith, age 36, 518 Grover Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Forgery, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about November 24, 2025, Smith forged a check and then cashed it, resulting in the theft of over four thousand dollars from an elderly individual.

Darryl C. White, age 61, 352 E. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 6, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Theft, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that in September of 2026, White stole property or services valued at over one thousand dollars from a residence on Wabash Ave., in Defiance.

Brandon A. R. Maki, age 43, 9319 Tranquil Breeze, Sylvania, was indicted for One Count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person and One Count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, each a Felony of the Second Degree, as well as One Count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about June 8, 2026, Maki created, reproduced, or published obscene material involving minors, and material showing minors participating or engaging in sexual activity. Authorities further allege that Maki also possessed or controlled obscene material involving minors.

Linda L. Gonzales, age 46, 7526 State Route 18, Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Theft and One Count of Telecommunications Harassment, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about September 18-25, 2026, Gonzales stole property valued at over one thousand dollars from another. Authorities further allege that on or about September 25, 2026, through October 6, 2026, Gonzales used a telecommunications device to contact another, whom she had previously been instructed by law enforcement not to contact. Authorities also allege that Gonzales has a prior conviction for Telecommunications Harassment, which elevates the level of this offense to a Felony.

Louis P. Rachel, age 35, 13859 State Route 18, Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Assault, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, One Count of Obstructing Official Business, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on October 4, 2026, Rachel operated a motor vehicle on State Route 18, in Sherwood, while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Authorities further allege that during transportation to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Rachel then hampered or impeded officers in the performance of their lawful duties, while creating a risk of physical harm to responding officers. Authorities also allege that Rachel then caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Deputy involved in the traffic stop.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 9 a.m.

An indictment is merely a formal charge and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.