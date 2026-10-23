Williams County Humane Society Moves To Appointment-Only For Six Months

PRESS RELEASE – Effective October 28, 2026, the Williams County Humane Society (WCHS) will transition to appointment-only operations for six months.

During this period, WCHS will upgrade kennels and make facility improvements while reviewing policies, safety practices, and daily operations. In response to evolving animal welfare requirements, including Ohio’s Avery’s Law, and changes to insurance requirements, the organization is adjusting how public access to its facility is managed.

WCHS recognizes that this change may be disappointing to community members who enjoy visiting and interacting with the animals. Adoptions and animal-related inquiries will continue by appointment, and the public is encouraged to follow WCHS on Facebook and visit its website for updates.

Appointments and inquiries can be made by calling 419-636-2200 or emailing wchs123@gmail.com.

WCHS remains committed to providing a healthy, loving environment and quality medical care for animals, finding them forever homes, enforcing animal protection laws, and educating the public.

The organization appreciates the community’s patience and continued support during this transition.