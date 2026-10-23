William D. Delp (1946 – 2026)

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(Attended House Of Prayer In Montpelier)

William David Delp, age 80, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Oct. 22, 2026, following an extended illness. David was a sign maker and owned Delp Signs for more than 50 years.

He also collected sign-making machines. One of his early accomplishments was to draw a caricature of the Mt. Dew man in high school.

His design won him $10 from the owner of the company. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1967. He was a longtime member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Virginia, where he also served as a deacon. Locally, he attended the House of Prayer in Montpelier.

William David Delp was born on Sept. 2, 1946, in Marion, Virginia, the son of Charles Vester and Mary Louise (Yarber) Delp, Sr. He married Peggy Anne Remus on Dec. 27, 2015, in Marion, Virginia, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his son, Steven Delp, of Alderson, WV; granddaughter, Tanya (Jim) Soto, of Clifton Forge, VA; stepchildren, DeWayne (Mary) Suffel, of Fremont, IN, Kristy (Jason) Bolenbaugh, of North Adams, MI and Levi (Erica) Suffel, of Angola, IN; step grandchildren, Olivia (Devan) Paust, Mazy, Ezra, Asher, Adelyn, Turner, Seth, Titus, Jackson, Joy and Evelyn Suffel; step great granddaughter, Emberlyn Paust and brother, Charles (Judy) Delp, Jr., of New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tania Marie Delp; stepdaughter, Julie Suffel and brothers, Douglas and Edward Delp.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the House of Prayer, 115 Empire St., Montpelier, OH. Friends will be received an hour prior, beginning at 4 p.m. Krill Funeral Service, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, OH, is honored to serve the Delp family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to House of Prayer, 115 Empire St., Montpelier, OH 43543.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.