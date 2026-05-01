Lynn “Cowboy” Short (1942 – 2026)

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(Pettisville High School Class Of 1960)

Lynn “Cowboy” Short peacefully entered his eternal home on April 29, 2026, exactly one week following his eighty-fourth birthday.

He was in his daughter’s home with hospice care since April 10, 2026. Prior to this he resided in Fulton Manor for three months. Lynn suffered with Parkinson’s disease and dementia in his latter years.

Lynn Jay Short was born April 22, 1942, to Bessie (Miller) and Cornelius D. Short in Archbold, Ohio. At an early age Lynn expressed an interest in horses. After learning to rope and ride, he was considered to be a Cowboy by occupation and a farmer.

In Northwest Ohio for many years he was called on to catch loose cattle for area farmers. He farmed his homestead in the Pettisville community raising and hauling livestock. Over the years he worked at Lugbill’s Auction, Yoder and Frey, Wyse Well Drilling, and Brookview Farms.

Lynn was a baptized believer of Jesus Christ in Tedrow Mennonite Church as a youth. A favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. After marriage he was a faithful member of Zion Mennonite Church. Lynn spent lots of time listening and singing along to his large collection of country and gospel albums. Since music and hymns ministered to his soul, he often shared his favorites to any family stopping by.

Lynn was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend. His sense of humor and fun-loving antics made him a favorite to be around. He had an easy-going nature and loved simple pleasures in life. He valued time spent with family and friends.

Lynn married his “sweetheart” Bonnie Lou Short on August 25, 1962. They were in the graduating class of 1960 at Pettisville High School. Lynn and Bonnie enjoyed nearly 64 years of married life. They have two daughters, Theresa (Tim) Lantz of Mills River, NC and Josie (Benny) Avina of Wauseon. Six grandchildren including Morgan (Ryan) Black, Jared (Esther) Avina, Preston (Adrienne) Lantz, Brady (Garrett) Michalkiewicz, Mikala Avina engaged to Alec Lymanstall, Mitchell (Kate) Avina. Lynn shared his love of horses with his grandchildren by riding together and teaching them his cowboy ways. These are treasured memories. Lynn and Bonnie have 14 great-grandchildren.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce Short, and sister-in-law Ruth Short. Surviving siblings are Beverly Short (Reimar Geotzke), Julie Short (Dennis Grossman), and Rick (Teresa) Short.

Memorial services will be held Monday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Zion.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC).