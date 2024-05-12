“Shipwrecked” At Prom: North Central Students Spend An Unforgettable Night Together

PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER VIEW 63 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

North Central High School juniors and seniors celebrated prom Saturday, May 11th. Prom was held at The Quality Inn and Suburban Studios in Holiday City.

Their theme this year was “Shipwrecked” and the entire venue was decked out in wooden ship decor. From the halls being lined with crates and glass bottles to seaweed hangi...