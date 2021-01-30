Single Car Crash In Williams County Claims Life Of Bryan Man

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on January 29, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM. The crash occurred on County Road 16 one tenth of mile south of County Road J in Williams County.

Carl E. Williams, age 51, of Bryan Ohio, was driving a 2014 Buick Regal southbound on County Road 16. Williams lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Once off the roadway his vehicle rolled over several times. Williams was not wearing his seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner’s Office, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and the Bryan Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts.